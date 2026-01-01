Actor Esha Deol rang in the New Year 2026 in Dubai, marking the occasion with a personal tribute to her late father, veteran actor Dharmendra. The actor shared moments from her celebrations on Instagram late Wednesday, choosing a reflective tone amid the festivities. ‘Happy Birthday to My Queen’: Esha Deol Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note for ‘Mamma’ Hema Malini, Calls Her the ‘Dream Girl of the Nation’ As Veteran Actress Turns 77 (View Post)

In one of the images, Esha is seen gazing at the moon with Dubai’s illuminated skyline in the background, including the iconic Burj Khalifa. Dressed in a black-and-gold outfit with a black jacket, she appeared calm and composed. One photo carried a simple caption: “Love you, papa.” Esha’s post received a response from her half-brother, actor Bobby Deol, who reacted with red heart emojis, acknowledging the sentiment shared in the message. Shatrughan Sinha Offers Condolences to Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol After Dharmendra’s Passing; Says It Is a ‘Tremendous Loss of Our Dearest Family Friend’ (View Post)

Dharmendra’s Family Holds Prayer Meets After His Passing

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and his children, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol. Following his passing, the family held prayer meetings attended by members of the film fraternity, including one organised separately by Hema Malini and her daughters at their residence.

