California, October 9: In a shocking case that has sparked global outrage, an 85-year-old strict vegetarian passenger reportedly choked to death aboard a Qatar Airways flight after being advised by the cabin crew to “eat around” the meat in a non-vegetarian meal. The victim, identified as Dr. Asoka Jayaweera, a retired cardiologist from California, was traveling from Los Angeles to Colombo on June 23, 2023, via Doha.

According to the wrongful death lawsuit filed in California state court, Jayaweera had pre-ordered a vegetarian meal but was mistakenly served a meat-based dish during the 15-hour flight. When he informed the crew about the error, attendants allegedly told him to eat the parts of the meal that did not contain meat. While attempting to follow the advice, Jayaweera began choking mid-flight and soon lost consciousness. Qatar Airways Launches World’s 1st Boeing 777 With Starlink Internet Connectivity, Elon Musk Joins Mid-Flight Video Call (Watch Video).

Despite the crew’s attempts to resuscitate him using oxygen and medications under the guidance of MedAire emergency doctors, the 85-year-old could not be revived. The complaint alleges that the pilot failed to divert the aircraft for an emergency landing, even though the plane was reportedly flying over the U.S. Midwest at the time. Qatar Airways Bans Passengers Flying From Beirut Rafic Harirl International Airport From Carrying Pagers, Walkie-Talkies on Lebanon Flights.

When the flight finally landed in Edinburgh, Scotland, Jayaweera had been unconscious for nearly three and a half hours. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on August 3, 2023, due to aspiration pneumonia, a condition caused by inhaling food or liquid into the lungs.

His son, Surya Jayaweera, has filed a lawsuit against Qatar Airways, accusing the airline of negligence, wrongful death, and failure to provide proper medical assistance. The family seeks damages exceeding the limits set by the Montreal Convention, along with legal fees and interest. The case has reignited debates on airline accountability and dietary safety for passengers with strict food preferences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Independent ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

