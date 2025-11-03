New Delhi, November 3: Startup founder and angel investor Udit Goenka, who ordered veg biryani from Behrouz Biryani via food delivery app Swiggy, got a rude shock as he got non-veg biryani instead. Taking to the social media platform X, Goenka shared the plight and called out Swiggy to resume the matter. “Ordered Veg Biryani from Behrouz and I was delivered non-veg,” Goenka said. Tagging Swiggy, he said: “Resolve this before I go to consumer court”.

He also tagged Behrouz Biryani and stated, “Suing you guys for this”. While Behrouz issued an apology on X, Swiggy has yet to immediately respond to the post on the platform. “Hi Udit! That is certainly not the experience we intend for our customers, and we apologise as your experience has been hampered. Kindly DM us your Order ID and contact number so that we can fix this for you. (RB),” Behrouz posted on X. 'Flying Modi' Game APK Download Security Risks: Why You Should Not Get This Viral Game in Your Mobile Phone.

Udit Goenka Gets Non-Veg Biryani After Ordering Veg on Swiggy

Ordered Veg Biryani from Behrouz and I was delivered non veg @Swiggy @SwiggyCares resolve this before I go to consumer court. pic.twitter.com/BaD4wVDV43 — Udit Goenka (@iuditg) November 2, 2025

The post also garnered much attention, with people asking Goenka not to order veg from a non-veg restaurant. This is not the first time Swiggy and Behrouz Biryani have made the blunder. Earlier in April, a woman took to her Instagram handle to slam Swiggy for delivering non-veg food to her during Navratri, a highly auspicious time of the year. In July, a UPSC teacher on X posted a clip of a bowl of soup, claiming his family had ordered a vegetarian soup from a premium restaurant via Zomato, but received a non-vegetarian soup instead.

Last year, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Telangana and Punjab slapped a fine on Swiggy for delivering ‘non-vegetarian’ food to vegetarian customers. The Commission ordered a collective fine of Rs 10,000 on Swiggy and a Madhapur-based restaurant in April and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Swiggy and Behrouz Biryani in July. Siri New Version Update: Apple’s Revamped Siri To Lean on Google’s Gemini AI, With No Guarantee Users Will Like It, Says Report.

Meanwhile, Swiggy has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,092 crore for the quarter ended September (Q2 FY26), widening from a loss of Rs 626 crore in the same period last fiscal (Q2 FY25). The loss is attributable to the owners of the company, the company informed in its stock exchange filing.

