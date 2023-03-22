Mumbai, March 22: 'Girlfriend on rent' business is booming in China. We often hear materialistic things such as furniture, gadgets, and clothing businesses flourishing. But are humans also purchasable? A lot of women earn their livelihood by becoming a prostitute. However, there is always a social stigma around it. Therefore, it is evident that men demand white-collar working women who can give the decent company at parties, family functions, with friends etc. In short, women are presentable in society. But why are these men hiring girlfriends and wives?

There are several reasons why men opt for rented girlfriends or wives. Sometimes, they are gay and cannot admit it in front of their families. Also, there is mounting pressure on marriage from families, and men want to enjoy their freedom or build a better career, so they take a fake partner with them to end the arguments. There could be other reasons, like showing off in the neighbourhood and social circle, that having a girlfriend is not a big deal.

A reporter in China went undercover to unleash this murky occult picture layer by layer. According to a report published in the South China Morning Post-publication, a reporter from Chao News in Mainland China registered herself to 89yn.com, a website which connects men and women to hire partners on rent, as a man. She immediately found a girl who contacted her on WeChat. Cristiano Ronaldo, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez To Break Saudi Arabia's Marriage Law; Unmarried Couple Will Stay Together After Portugal Star Signs for Al-Nassr.

The rented girlfriend named herself as pseudonym Mumu, a 29-year-old graduate earning 5000 Yuan per month from a white-collar job. She charged 1000 Yuan for a day plus additional charges of 500 Yuan upfront, 350 Yuan for travel and 20 Yuan for a picture before the meeting.

She informed the reporter that she charges at least 2500 Yuan on holidays and is quite busy during that time. Therefore, she would connect with another girl and take 200 Yuan commission charges if the other girl gets at least 1000 Yuan. West Bengal Shocker: Minor Girl Tries to Sell Her Blood to Buy Smartphone Online in Balurghat, Hospital’s Timely Intervention Prevents Her.

She is single and thinking of leaving the business once she finds a suitable partner. She never fell for any of her clients. “I can hold their hands,” said Mumu. “If they pay enough, it’s also fine for me to do ‘other things’.” She explained other things, including kissing or having sex.

