Balurghat, October 19: Teenagers are getting crazy these days for the desire for a smartphone. In one such shocking incident, a minor girl (16) approached the blood bank of a district hospital in West Bengal to sell her blood. The teen took this drastic step so that she could buy a latest smartphone worth Rs 9,000. However, the blood bank authorities turned saviour and managed to convince the girl and prevented her from selling her blood.

According to Hindustan Times, the girl had already ordered a smartphone worth Rs 9,000 online. The blood bank authorities informed Childline India after knowing the girl’s intentions. Later the girl was counselled before being handed over to her parents.

Kanak Kumar Das from the blood bank at the Balurghat district hospital said that a girl approached them around 10 am. Initially they thought that she had come to take blood as it was a blood bank of the district hospital. But when she told them that she wanted to sell blood, they were shocked.

The minor girl left home on Monday giving the excuse of attending tuitions, but left her bicycle at the bus stand. She boarded a bus from Tapan to reach the district headquarters in Balurghat, around 30 km away, and headed straight to the hospital.

Her parents claimed that they were in a state of shock as they too were unaware about the girl’s intention behind this.

Since the girl was a minor, the blood bank authorities informed Childline on 1098, and counsellor Rita Mahato rushed to the hospital. Childline authorities got in touch with the district child welfare committee, contacted her parents and handed her over to them.

