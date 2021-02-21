Moscow, Feb 21: Russia has confirmed the first case of human infection with the avian influenza A(H5N8) virus in the world, a Russian sanitary official announced on Saturday.

Scientists have isolated the genetic material of this bird flu virus in seven workers of a poultry farm in south Russia, where an outbreak among fowls was reported in December, said Anna Popova, head of the country's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, the Xinhua news agency reported. Bird Flu Outbreak in India: Avian Influenza Confirmed in Poultry Farms Across 8 Districts in Maharashtra, Crows Affected in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag; Check Status of Affected States.

All the necessary measures were taken immediately to protect humans and animals, and the infection did not spread further, she told a briefing.

All of the seven people who were infected are now feeling well, with only mild clinical symptoms, Popova said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2021 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).