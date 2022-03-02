New Delhi, March 2: Russia is pressing ahead with military assault on Ukraine defying mounting global pressure that saw a war crimes probe opened against Moscow, sanctions smash its economy and FIFA ban it from the World Cup.

Ukraine says that more than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed during the invasion, while reports say that thousands of people have fled the country.

Despite sanctions and warnings of a humanitarian crisis, the fresh assaults on day six of Russia's invasion came as a massive military convoy was closing on the capital, and Moscow warned terrified residents living near security infrastructure to leave their homes.

India's External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday informed that one Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India's demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by Indian ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine. Vladimir Putin Was Wrong, US is Ready, Says Joe Biden in First State of the Union Address

Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

Russian forces launch a massive strike on local government headquarters in the centre of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, killing at least 10 people. Eight more are killed in an airstrike on a residential building, officials say. Karnataka Student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar's Family Say 'No One Confirming About Bringing Back Body to India'

Russians race to withdraw cash after Putin orders emergency capital controls and forces exporters to buy rubles to prop up the currency, which has hit record lows against the dollar.

The Group of Seven major economies will convene a task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of key Russian elites as it aims to put further pressure on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.

More than 660,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since Russia invaded, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation said equipment to use SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service has arrived in his country.

