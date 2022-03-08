Moscow, March 8: A top Ukrainian official said that the third round of talks held between the nations was "a little progressive" towards establishments of safe corridors for civilians to escape the war. On Monday, Russia announced another temporary ceasefire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee the war-torn Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy. The Russian negotiator was quoted as saying that he expects these corridors to be open on Tuesday.

After the 12th day of the invasion, Russian troops made significant advances in southern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yet again sought stricter international sanctions and trade exclusions against Russia. Meanwhile, the European Council said Ukraine's application for an EU membership will be discussed soon.

Meanwhile, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, in a statement, said that IBM has suspended its operation in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine. "First, let me be very clear, we have suspended all business in Russia. In addition, I want to give you an update on a few of the efforts underway to support our colleagues in the region," Krishna said. Russia-Ukraine War: At Least 13 Ukrainian Civilians Killed in Airstrike on Bread Factory in Kyiv, Says State Emergency Service.

The World Bank on Monday approved a USD 723 million packages of loans and grants for Ukraine, providing government budget support amid the all-out conflict with Russia. The international lender approved a supplemental budget support package for Ukraine, called Financing of Recovery from Economic Emergency in Ukraine or "FREE Ukraine" for USD 489 million, the bank said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his latest address to the nation, said that he's still in Kyiv and not hiding. In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, Zelensky showed the views of the city from his office in the heart of the capital city. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Says He’s in Kyiv, Not Hiding.

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on Tuesday said that the strikes on the military infrastructure of Ukraine are continuing. As many as 26 military objects were destroyed by the Russian Aerospace Forces aviation.

Aftermath of the Russian military operation in Kharkiv, Ukraine:

Ukraine on Tuesday said that Ukrainian forces have killed a Russian general near the city of Kharkiv. Reportedly, it was the second Russian senior commander to die in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

