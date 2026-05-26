Serial Killer on the Loose in Puerto Vallarta? Fear Grips Popular Resort Town As Bodies of 3 Women Discovered in Mexico

Local authorities in the popular coastal resort town of Puerto Vallarta in Mexico are investigating the targeted killings of three women discovered weeks apart, probing whether a serial killer is operating in the region. Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage, forensic evidence, and local police reports to identify formal connections between the homicides.

The investigation comes at a sensitive time for the municipality, which is attempting to stabilise its international tourism sector following a wave of cartel-related unrest earlier this year. Mexico Shocker: Man Gropes, Tries To Kiss President Claudia Sheinbaum During Public Greeting in Mexico City; Video Goes Viral.

Forensic Similarities Under Investigation

According to municipal police reports, the three victims were all women in their early to mid-30s who shared distinct physical characteristics, including multiple tattoos. In each case, the bodies were discovered partially undressed in isolated geographical areas, indicating a potential pattern in the perpetrator's methodology. The timeline of the discoveries began on May 10, when the first victim was located near Rancho El Piruli, a well-known local viewpoint. Less than a week later, authorities discovered a second woman at a roadside stop along a nearby highway. The most recent body was uncovered on a dirt road within the Parque Las Palmas neighbourhood.

While formal identifications are still pending from forensic analysts, local media reports indicate that the third victim may be 22-year-old Elizabeth Martinez, a Mexican national recently reported missing. Investigators noted that the third body bore signs of severe physical violence and featured distinct tattoos on the neck, hand, and arm - including depictions of a skull, a horned woman, and a specific name.

Jurisdictional and Geographical Hypotheses

State prosecutors emphasised that the investigation is in its preliminary stages. Detectives are currently exploring multiple structural theories regarding the crimes, including the possibility that the victims were killed in alternative jurisdictions before their bodies were transported and disposed of within Puerto Vallarta's municipal boundaries. "The investigation remains in its early stages," an official statement noted, as teams work to track the final movements of the deceased and establish a definitive timeline. Mexico Train Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts After Ethanol-Laden Freight Train Derails in Tepetitlan, Emergency Crews Rush to Scene (See Pics and Videos).

Impact on Tourism and Regional Security Context

The unfolding homicide investigation introduces fresh economic vulnerabilities for the resort destination, which caters heavily to international travellers. In February, the town experienced severe infrastructure disruptions, including burned-out transit buses and commercial looting, following retaliatory cartel violence linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Aviation and travel industry analysts suggest that while the current security situation requires caution, it should be approached with measured awareness rather than panic.

"This is a time to think about and plan a little bit more about what’s the appropriate amount of risk you’re willing to take," said Paul Tumpowsky, chief revenue officer for Fora Travel, advising visitors to maintain a heightened sense of situational awareness without disrupting their planned itineraries.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mexico News Daily), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).