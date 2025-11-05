In a shocking incident, a man was caught on camera groping and attempting to kiss Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, during a public greeting in Mexico City’s historic downtown on Tuesday, November 4. The viral video shows Sheinbaum greeting supporters when the man suddenly lunged toward her, attempting to kiss her while touching her inappropriately. The video further shows Sheinbaum calmly pushing the man’s hands away as security quickly intervened, pulling the man away as Sheinbaum maintained her composure. Observers noted that Sheinbaum, maintaining a tense smile, could be heard saying softly, “Don’t worry,” as she managed the situation with poise. Carlos Manzo Rodriguez Assassinated: Uruapan Mayor Shot Dead During Day of the Dead Celebrations in Mexico, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum Groped in Public (Viewer Discretion Required)

BREAKING: Man tries to kiss, touch Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum during public greeting. pic.twitter.com/JE1T1tC49R — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 4, 2025

Man Tries to Kiss President Sheinbaum in Mexico City

Crazy Incident in 🇲🇽Mexico City Man tries to kiss, touch Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum during public greeting.#MustWatch pic.twitter.com/NDJR0p1bl0 — Sumit (@SumitHansd) November 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

