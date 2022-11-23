Mumbai, November 23: A massive cross-nation manhunt has been launched in the United States and Mexico after a man, who allegedly killed three sex workers in Mexico's Tijuana, is now absconding. According to the reports, the suspect, a US citizen, is believed to be hiding somewhere in San Diego, California. The investigators are working with their US counterparts to track him down.

As per the reports, the suspect probably picked up his victims from strip clubs and bars and lured them into the motels in Zona Norte, Tijuana, which lies just across the US border. A US official said that the killer targets “vulnerable, lonely” women and “lures them with lies." Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Carpio, in a press conference, said that "If someone threatens the lives of our citizens, of our women, then they will have a serious problem with our justice system." Sandeep Dhaliwal Murder: Robert Solis, Killer of Sikh Sheriff’s Deputy in Texas, Sentenced to Death.

The agencies are currently investigating three murders. Reportedly, each of the victims was found dead in a motel room in Zona Norte. Several pieces of evidence suggest the "serial killer" had sex with the women before beating and killing them. Walmart Shooting: Multiple Victims After Gunman Opens Fire in Departmental Store in Virginia's Chesapeake (Watch Video).

In another news, the authorities are “actively investigating” in a rural area in Iowa where a woman claimed her late father disposed bodies of people he allegedly killed decades ago. Reportedly, Lucy Studey, claimed her father, Donald Studey, killed “50 to 70” people years ago – and that she helped dispose of the bodies in a well on property he owned near Thurman, Iowa.

