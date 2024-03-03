Islamabad, March 3: Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday became the prime minister of Pakistan for a second time to lead a coalition government after he comfortably won a majority in the newly-elected Parliament. Shehbaz, 72, who was the consensus candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), received 201 votes in the 336-member house. Pakistan’s Parliament Convenes To Elect New Prime Minister; Shehbaz Sharif Poised To Win

Shehbaz's challenger Omar Ayub Khan of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 92 votes. The session of the new parliament convened amid ruckus and sloganeering by PTI-backed lawmakers. Workers of Imran Khan's Party Held for Protests Against Alleged Rigging in Pakistan Polls

Shehbaz will be administered the oath of office on Monday at the Presidential mansion, Aiwan-e-Sadr. Shehbaz earlier served as prime minister of a coalition government from April 2022 to August 2023 before Parliament was dissolved to hold general elections.