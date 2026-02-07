Mumbai, February 7: In a direct response to a surge in public safety tragedies, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a stringent new legislative proposal informally dubbed the "Gutter Law". A viral video from Pakistan shows Maryam Nawaz Sharif announcing "Gutter Law" to stop manhole thefts. The move, which was unveiled recently, aims to curb the rampant theft of manhole covers across the province.

Under the proposed law, individuals caught stealing, buying, or selling manhole covers could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to INR 50 lakh (5 million PKR), particularly if the theft results in a loss of life. Pakistan Grapples With Manhole Cover Thefts As ‘Gutter Law’ Brings 10-Year Jail Threat.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Announces ‘Gutter Law’ To Stop Manhole Theft

پنجاب میں ایک قانون بنا رہے ہیں جو گٹر کا ڈھکن چوری کرے گا، جو اس کو بیچے گا اور جو خریدے گا اس کو 1 سے 10 سال کی سزا دی جائے گی، مریم نواز کا ڈھکن چوروں کیلئے اہم پیغام pic.twitter.com/4syO2WxOpr — Tayyab Khan (@TayyabKhanARY) February 4, 2026

A Crackdown on 'Death Traps'

The Chief Minister's announcement of "Gutter Law" follows a series of viral social media posts and videos where she expressed frustration over the persistent theft of infrastructure. Sharif noted that despite the government’s efforts to cover drains, metal covers are often stolen for scrap value within hours of being installed.

"All manholes are being covered across Punjab yet again and for the umpteenth time," Sharif stated in a post on X. "Pls do not steal them. Uncovered manholes are death traps". The "Gutter Law" seeks to hold the entire supply chain accountable. The proposed penalties include:

Imprisonment: 1 to 10 years for thieves, buyers, and sellers.

Fines: Up to Rs 50 lakh for cases involving criminal negligence.

Fatalities: A mandatory 10-year sentence and heavy fines if an open manhole leads to a citizen's death.

Background: A Series of Tragedies

The legislative push comes amid mounting public outrage following several high-profile fatalities. In late January 2026, a mother and her 10-month-old daughter died after falling into an open sewer at Lahore's Bhatti Chowk. Another incident in late 2025 involving a toddler's body recovered in Karachi further underscored the nationwide crisis.

In Lahore alone, authorities estimate that roughly 10,000 manhole covers are stolen or damaged annually. Officials link the surge to the country’s ongoing economic crisis, as drug addicts and organised groups target the iron covers to sell to scrap dealers for quick cash. Pakistan: Lawyers Brutally Thrash Clients With Chairs Outside Court, Video of Violent Brawl Goes Viral.

Administrative Accountability

Sharif has not limited her focus to the thieves alone. Following the Bhatti Chowk incident, she suspended the entire team of the Data Darbar revamp project and publicly criticised senior officials, including the Lahore Commissioner and the head of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), for administrative negligence.

“This is Punjab. Every life here is precious,” the Chief Minister stated in a viral video addressed to her administration. The provincial government is now exploring alternative materials for manhole covers, such as reinforced concrete or heavy-duty plastic, to reduce their resale value and discourage theft.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Tayyab Khan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

