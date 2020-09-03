Rome, September 2: Former Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Silvio Berlusconi is 83-year-old. According to reports, the former Italy PM is asymptomatic. Alberto Zangrillo, Berlusconi’s physician at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, confirmed this to media. Italy Extends Coronavirus State of Emergency to October 15.

The former Italy PM has home quarantined himself. He will continue to work from home in Arcore, near Milan. According to a report published in Reuters Berlusconi recently returned home from a holiday in Sardinia. Notably, Sardinia witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases in August as tourists all over the world at this place. Coronavirus in Italy: 101-Year-Old Man, Who Survived World War 2 and Spanish Flu, Recovers from COVID-19 Infection.

Italy is one of the worst affected European countries due to coronavirus. In this European country, over 270,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 34,000 people have succumbed to the deadly virus so far. Italy Managed to contain the spread of coronavirus after May. However, in August, the country reported a steady increase in COVID-19 cases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 12:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).