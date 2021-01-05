Lisbon, January 5: A Portuguese health worker, identified as Sonia Acevedo, was reported to have died two days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech. Her demise was confirmed by the local media, which carried the statement issued by the health institute where she was employed.

Sonia was given the vaccine shot on December 30, confirmed the Portuguese Institute of Oncology in Porto, where she worked in the paediatrics department. Her father Abilio Acevedo told Portuguese daily Correio da Manha that she suffered from no health-related aiment before being inoculated. COVID-19 Vaccine in India: Is the Coronavirus Vaccine Mandatory for All? Is It Effective? All FAQs on COVID-19 Vaccine Answered.

The 41-year-old mother-of-two died in the early hours of January 1 - the New Year Day. The bereaved family has sought answers from the health department on her demise. Her body has been sent for autopsy to examine the exact reason which led to her death.

"She had the COVID-19 vaccine but she didn't have any symptoms. I don't know what happened. I just want answers. I want to know what led to my daughter's death," her father was reported as saying.

The Portuguese Institute of Oncology expressed sorrow and regret over her death. The medical facility said the reason behind her demise would be ascertained similar to other cases of fatalities.

"The Board of Directors confirms the event and expresses sincere regret to family and friends in the certainty that this loss is also felt here," the statement was reported as saying by Daily Mail. "The explanation of the cause of death will follow the usual procedures in these circumstances," it further added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).