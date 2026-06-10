South African Woman Found Dead in Office Toilet; Family Says Sick Leave Requests Were Ignored

A 29-year-old South African woman was found dead in an office washroom after her repeated requests for sick leave were allegedly denied, sparking outrage and raising questions about workplace health policies.

According to reports by Eyewitness News and Sowetan, Gcina Dhladhla, a call centre agent employed at Cartrack in Rosebank, had been feeling severely unwell and exhausted in the days leading up to her death. Family members and colleagues claim that despite informing management about her deteriorating condition and submitting multiple sick leave requests, she was still scheduled to work.

An anonymous colleague alleged that Dhladhla was visibly distressed before her death and had pleaded with coworkers about her worsening health. The colleague claimed she was seen crying after a meeting with a team leader and said the company "contributed a lot" to her death by failing to adequately respond to her condition. NYC Shocker: Woman Falls to Death in Open Manhole Near Cartier and Nike Stores in US.

Family members have also accused management of delaying medical assistance. Dhladhla's aunt, Nomusa, alleged that company officials focused on discussing potential treatment costs instead of immediately transporting her to a nearby private hospital. She claimed she eventually had to arrange a private ambulance herself.

"Nothing was done to rush her to the hospital and save her life," Nomusa was quoted as saying, adding that her niece had submitted two sick leave applications in the days before her collapse. South Carolina Woman Killed by Flying Patio Umbrella During Storm While Eating at Restaurant.

Cartrack has rejected allegations of negligence. Lauren Human, the company's director of corporate affairs, stated that on-site first responders attended to Dhladhla using an automated external defibrillator and that emergency medical services were immediately contacted.

The tragic incident has triggered widespread debate on employee welfare, workplace sick leave policies, and employer responsibility when workers report serious health concerns. As investigations continue, Dhladhla's death has become a focal point in discussions about ensuring employees can take medical leave without fear of repercussions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Eyewitness News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).