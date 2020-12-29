Minsk, December 29: Belarus on Tuesday became the first country in the world, apart from Russia, to start vaccinating its citizen against COVID-19 with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which funded the development of the vaccine said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Before this no other country, expect Russia, has administered Sputnik V to its people. COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Effective Against New Strain of Coronavirus, RDIF Informs Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The health ministry of Republic of Belarus and RDIF announce that Belarus has started vaccinating its population with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus," said RDIF in a press release. The Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine claimed that Sputnik V is more than 91.4 per cent effective after the two-dose course. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia's Sputnik V is 91.4% Efficient in Clinical Trials, Reveals Data.

Last week, European country Belarus which is also a close ally of Russia, officially registered for Sputnik V, making it the first foreign nation to do so. Belarus began conducting clinical trials using the Russian vaccine on volunteers on October 1 and also reviewed data received during Russia’s Phase III clinical trials, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).