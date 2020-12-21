Moscow, December 21: Kirill Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is effective against the newly-detected new strain of coronavirus, according to Sputnik News. COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is developed by Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in collaboration with the RDIF. No Evidence That New Variant of Coronavirus More Deadly, Says WHO Official.

"We also confirm that, according to our information, Sputnik V is highly effective against a new virus mutation found in Europe. Accordingly, it is as effective against it as against existing strains, and Sputnik V has been shown to be effective on several occasions, despite previous mutations in the S-protein" Dmitriev told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video call. Russia registered Sputnik V, touted as the world's first vaccine against coronavirus infection, on August 11. COVID-19 Vaccine Price: Russia Sets Maximum Wholesale Rate For Sputnik V at $26 For 2 Doses.

The vaccine is a two-component treatment based on human adenovirus, which makes people develop immunity to the virus for at least two years. Russia, last month, claimed 95 percent efficiency of Sputnik V. London and south-east England saw the rapid spread of the new variant of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 infection. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week said that the newly identified strain of the virus may be up to 70 per cent more transmissible.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday said the new variant was "out of control". The WHO had tweeted late on Saturday that it was "in close contact with UK officials on the new COVID-19 virus variant and promised to update governments and the public as more is learned".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).