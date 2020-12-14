Moscow, December 14: Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik-V is 91.4 percent efficacy. The result is based on data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials. The data is obtained 21 days after administering the first dose. A total of 22,714 participants were part of the trial after which the efficacy was calculated.

At least 78 confirmed cases were reported in the group participated in the trial. The press release said, "Calculation was based on the analysis of data of volunteers (n = 22 714) who received both the first and second doses of the Sputnik V vaccine or placebo at the third and final control point of 78 confirmed cases in accordance with the Phase III clinical trials protocol." Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects: Canada Warns Allergic People Against Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine.

On Sunday, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of vaccine's developer, Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology had claimed that Sputnik V vaccine is likely to offer two-year-long protection against COVID-19. Registered by Russia on August 11, Sputnik V became the world's first coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Its post-registration trials began in Moscow on September 7, with volunteers receiving the first vaccine on September 9. A total of 40,000 people are involved in the programme.

