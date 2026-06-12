Tokyo StripChat Arrest: 3 Live-Stream S*x Acts on Overseas Adult Website 'StripChat', Arrested

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two men and one woman for allegedly broadcasting live s*x acts on StripChat, an overseas adult entertainment platform. Authorities revealed that a single stream managed to draw up to 8,000 concurrent viewers, generating approximately 1 million yen (UAD 6,400 USD / HK USD 48,800) in immediate revenue. The three suspects have been identified as Shinya Shinkawa, 31, who is currently unemployed; Shosei Tomizuka, 27, also unemployed; and Momoko Miyajima, 22, a part-time school employee. According to police, all three individuals have admitted to the allegations.

The Kabukicho Hotel Stream That Led to Arrests

Investigators stated that the specific incident leading to the arrests took place on April 13, when the trio broadcasted explicit content directly from a hotel room in Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment district. ‘Don’t Touch Me’: Jacob Elordi Loses His Cool at Fan for Placing Hand on His Back During Japan Outing (Watch Video).

The operation utilised a tiered viewing model to maximise traffic and profits. The first 25 minutes of the live feed were accessible to the public for free, during which the participants covered sensitive areas with their hands to bypass initial platform restrictions. This initial free window successfully gathered an audience of 8,000 simultaneous users. Once the broadcast transitioned into fully explicit acts, viewers were required to pay roughly 120 yen (HK USD 5.86) per minute in cryptocurrency to continue watching.

Scope of the Illegal Operation

A broader investigation into the suspects' digital footprint suggests that this was not an isolated incident. Police records indicate that Shinkawa had been organising and managing similar adult broadcasts since approximately June 2025. Over the span of roughly one year, Shinkawa allegedly coordinated approximately 500 individual streams featuring around 200 different women. Cybercrime investigators estimate that the total illegal revenue generated across these broadcasts could be as high as 100 million yen (USD 640,000 / HK USD 4.88 million). Tokyo Emerges as Hub for 'Sex Tourism' Amid Rising Poverty, Violence and Exploitation of Young Women, Says Report.

Legal Context and Platform Oversight

The arrests highlight ongoing challenges faced by Japanese law enforcement regarding explicit content streamed via foreign-hosted domains. Under Article 175 of the Penal Code of Japan, the public distribution or transmission of obscene data remains strictly prohibited. The platform involved, StripChat, is an overseas adult website. Japanese authorities have increased their scrutiny of foreign-based webcam networks, which often operate outside domestic regulatory frameworks but draw substantial traffic and direct financial contributions from users residing within Japan.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 07:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).