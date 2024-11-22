Tokyo, November 22: Tokyo, the capital of Japan, has emerged as a new centre for "sex tourism," according to a report by The Star. Yoshihide Tanaka, Secretary General of the Liaison Council Protecting Youths (Seiboren), stated in an interview that Japan's economic challenges have led to the country being perceived as "poor." The organization has observed a notable rise in the number of foreign visitors, particularly from China, flocking to the city’s sex industry following the easing of post-pandemic travel restrictions.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, The rise in sex tourism is also linked to more teenagers and young women turning to the industry for survival, along with an increase in violence, according to Tanaka. Many of these activities occur in parks like Okubo Park, which has become a part of the city's tourism experience, says Kazuna Kanajiri, a representative of Paps, a nonprofit supporting victims of sexual violence. Tokyo Flooding Videos: Subway Stations Shut Due to Massive Flooding Caused by Heavy Rains in Japan’s Capital.

Kazunori Yamanoi of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has urged for sex work regulations, highlighting that Japan has become a destination where foreign men can buy sexual services from young women. He added that this issue not only affects Japan domestically but also harms the global image of Japanese women. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6 on Richter Scale Hits Tokyo.

In 2023, police arrested 140 women for alleged street prostitution in the Okubo Park area. While Japan's anti-prostitution law punishes the seller with up to six months in prison and a fine, it does not hold buyers accountable. Despite police pledging to address violence, critics argue that efforts focus more on street prostitution than on protecting women from abuse.

