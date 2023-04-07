Delhi, April 7: Classified war documents that provide details of US and NATO plans to help prepare Ukraine for a spring offensive against Russia have spilled onto social media platforms. The Pentagon sprung into action and is investigating who might be behind the leak of the documents, which appeared on Twitter and on Telegram.

The New York Times quoted Deputy Press Secretary at Pentagon Sabrina Singh as saying that “we are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter.” Vladimir Putin ‘Pathologically Afraid For His Life’, Uses Secret Train Network and Decoy Planes: Russian Defector Gleb Karakulov Makes Startling Revelations About Russian President.

The documents which went viral after surfacing on Twitter and Telegram reportedly contain charts and details about weapons deliveries, battalion strengths and other sensitive information.

One of the documents summarised the training schedules of 12 Ukraine combat brigades, and said nine of them were being trained by US and NATO forces and needed 250 tanks and more than 350 mechanised vehicles. Ukraine Will Become NATO Member, Says Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The document also contains details of expenditure rates for munitions under Ukraine military control, including the HIMARS rocket systems. Himars are high mobility artillery rocket systems supplied by the US. They are capable of attacks on targets such as ammunition dumps, infrastructure and concentrations of troops, from afar.

Information in the documents is at least five weeks old with the most recent dated March 1 and the plans did not provide specific action such as when Ukraine would launch the offensive.

Some experts have however noted that the leak documents, which seems authentic, may very well be a hoax to distract the Russian forces in order to gain an upper hand in the disinformation game.

Military analysts said the documents seem to have been modified in parts from their original format in a disinformation campaign by Russia with one document inflating Ukrainian troop deaths and minimising Russian battlefield losses.

