Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg today said that Ukraine will become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Stoltenberg announced, "a multi-year support initiative for Ukraine, to make the transition from Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to NATO standards, and increase interoperability with NATO." Finland on Tuesday officially joined NATO despite opposition from Russia. Finland Officially Joins NATO As 31st Member of the Alliance, Russia Threatens 'Counter-Measures' (Watch Video).

Ukraine Will Become NATO Member:

