Trump's Middle East Plan: Modi Govt Maintains Status Quo in India's Stand, Sticks to Two-State Solution for Israel-Palestine Conflict

New Delhi, January 29: A day after United States President Donald Trump unveiled the Middle East peace plan, the Narendra Modi government stick to the previous UPA regime’s stand of a two-state solution of Israel-Palestine dispute. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday in a statement reiterated that both the countries should resolve the matter through talks. Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Middle East Plan 'nightmare for Region'.

The MEA said, “India has been consistently supportive of Palestinian cause. India has also called for a two-State solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue. We reiterate our view that final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two and be acceptable to both.”

India also urged both the parties to engage with each other on the proposals put forward by the US and should find an acceptable two-state solution for peaceful coexistence. The ministry added, “We will continue to follow developments in the region and engage with the parties concerned.” Middle-East Peace Plan: Donald Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Israeli-Palestinian Peace Package, Hailing 'Big Step Towards Peace'.

Trump on Tuesday unveiled his vision for Middle East peace in a White House. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also present at the event. However, Palestine leaders were absent when Trump announced the 181-page-plan. As per the plan, Jerusalem should be established as Israel’s capital. Meanwhile, Palestine will have potential capital to the east and north of the city.

The plan also recognises the vast majority of Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territory as part of Israeli. Arab Israelis residents in 10 border towns are likely to be stripped off their citizenship. Palestine refugees will not be able to return to their lost home in Israel if the plan is implemented. However, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the Middle East plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump today, remarking that his people's rights are "not for sale".