Twitter Deletes Tweet by Donald Trump's Attorney for Coronavirus Misinformation

Twitter (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco, March 29: Twitter has deleted a tweet posted by US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Republican activist Charlie Kirk for violating its rules over novel coronavirus misinformation.

Giuliani posted a tweet: "Hydroxychoroquine has been shown to have a 100% effective rate treating COVID-19. Yet, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is threatening Doctors who prescribe it. If Trump is for something – Democrats are against it. They're ok with people dying if it means opposing Trump."

The anti-malaria drug, promoted by Trump as a cure for COVID-19 disease, has not been approved by the FDA as it has not been clinically tested.

Twitter immediately deleted the tweet posted by Giuliani and Kirk with deceptive claims about COVID-19, reports HillReporter.

"This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules," read the message.

Twitter earlier locked conservative site The Federalists account for encouraging young, healthy people to organise novel coronavirus "chickenpox parties" under controlled quarantine.

The tweet in question was also removed for violating the policies of micro-blogging platform.

Twitter has admitted that it will not be able to remove every Tweet that contains incomplete or disputed information about new coronavirus (COVID-19).

There has been a massive surge in fake content related to new coronavirus pandemic on various social media platforms including Twitter.

Twitter is likely to bring back public-facing verification requests for health experts to battle the spread of misinformation in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.