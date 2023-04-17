Delhi, April 17: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a new experts-led review into how to ensure all pupils in the country study some form of mathematics up to the age of 18 as part of his strategy to change an “anti-maths mindset” that is holding the country back. Sunak on Monday said that people should not make jokes about being bad at maths in order to change attitudes to numeracy.

The Guardian reported that Sunak will hold a review meeting to ensure that students till the age of 18 get some kind of math education in schools, without an A-Level in the subject compulsory. The expert-level meeting will consider what math skills are required for students and whether a new math qualification is necessary for the nation. Rishi Sunak Under Investigation: UK Parliament’s Commissioner Opens Probe Into British Prime Minister Over Declaration of Interests.

The prime minister has assured that the government would not bring the change overnight and will first look to recruit and train the maths teachers. Sunak further argued that failing to recognise numeracy as a fundamental skill, on par with reading, is costing the UK economy significant sums of money. UK PM Rishi Sunak Pledges To Halve Inflation and Boost Economy in First Big Policy Speech.

An extract from the Prime Minister’s speech reads “ I won't sit back and allow this cultural sense that it's OK to be bad at maths to put our children at a disadvantage. My campaign to transform our national approach to maths is not some 'nice to have'. It's about changing how we value maths in this country”.

He pointed out that for his plan to grow the UK economy in the long term, the UK simply cannot allow poor numeracy to cost the economy “tens of billions a year”.

However, critics and opposition has opened an attack on Sunak claiming him to be devoid of any plan. Critics have pointed out that the UK government has missed targets for recruiting maths teachers every year for the past 12 years. Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, however has expressed confidence in the government's ability to recruit more math teachers, citing a bursary scheme and other incentives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2023 08:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).