London, August 23: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man killed his 25-year-old girlfriend in a car in Hackney, east London, before moving her body to the passenger seat, buckling her in, and driving around for nearly two hours. Gogoa Tape, the accused, later confessed to his brother, saying, "I killed Kennedi, bro." Court proceedings revealed that Kennedi Westcarr-Sabaroche suffered strangulation, blunt force injuries, and knife wounds while allegedly defending herself.

The Mirror reported that Kennedi was attacked at around 11:25 PM on April 5 last year, and her body was found the following morning on Whiston Road, near Tape’s residence. Prosecutors told the court that Tape had brought a kitchen knife with him and inflicted multiple injuries on Kennedi while she was conscious, including cuts to her hands as she tried to defend herself. CCTV video presented as evidence showed him lunging into the car and assaulting her for about eight minutes, with the victim likely conscious during the brutal attack. UK Shocker: Teacher Banned After Having Sex With Colleague Multiple Times Inside Art Room and Cupboards During Class Hours at All-Girls Grammar School in Gloucestershire.

Prosecutors detailed that he even used her phone to send messages to friends, attempting to make it appear she was alive while he continued driving around the neighbourhood. The attack was premeditated, and forensic evidence confirmed the cause of death as manual compression to the neck. Tape later used Kennedi’s phone to message her friends, attempting to create the illusion that she was still alive. UK Shocker: Indian Student Udkarsh Yadav Breaks Into Female Peer’s Room Using Faulty Keycard, Performs Sex Acts and Ejaculates on Her Teddy Bears and Bed Covers at Northumbria University; Convicted.

According to a report by The Mirror, Tape had a history of paranoid and persecutory delusions linked to schizophrenia, and psychiatrists testified that his mental state impaired his responsibility at the time of the killing. He had been a cannabis user for years, despite repeated warnings from mental health services, which may have worsened his delusions. The court also heard that in the months leading up to the murder, Tape accused Kennedi of infidelity and exhibited increasingly erratic behaviour.

