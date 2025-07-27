London, July 27: A teacher at Ribston Hall High School, an all-girls grammar school in Gloucestershire, has been banned from teaching after engaging in sexual activity with a colleague on school premises during working hours. Liyarna Beamish, 39, had taught at the school since 2016 and was involved in a two-year affair with another staff member that included repeated sexual encounters in the art room and locked cupboards.

The misconduct came to light in June 2024, when the school received a tip-off from a third party who also submitted explicit WhatsApp messages exchanged between Beamish and the colleague. These messages, sent during the school day, detailed the scheduling of their sexual meetings. Texas Shocker: Teacher Charged After Admitting To Sex With Teen She Called ‘Little Brother’, School Says Incident Occurred Off Campus.

During an investigation, Beamish admitted to multiple instances of intercourse at the school, including in the art classroom and two locked art cupboards. She described the encounters as occurring over a “couple of years – multiple occasions.” Los Angeles Shocker: Female School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With Minor Student, Handing Him Marijuana in US.

The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) found her conduct to be “sexually motivated” and significantly below professional standards. The panel noted that she had displayed “limited evidence of insight and/or remorse” and concluded that her actions amounted to serious professional misconduct.

As a result, Beamish has been prohibited indefinitely from teaching in any educational institution in England. However, she will be eligible to apply for the order to be lifted after two years.

The ruling has sparked concern over professional boundaries in schools and reinforced the expectation of exemplary conduct by educators, especially during school hours and on school grounds.

