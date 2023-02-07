Mumbai, February 7: In a bizarre incident that took place in United Kingdom, a 74-year-old woman was allegedly tramped to death by a herd of cows in England. Police officials said that the incident took place when the woman identified as Kathy McKellar was walking her dog during her stay at a holiday cottage at Grindleton, Lancashire.

The incident occurred last year in September when the woman was out for a stroll. According to a report in Mirror.Co.UK, the alleged incident came to light when the holiday cottage owner John Turner, found the dog after it made its way back. Unable to find McKellar, Turner alerted the cops. Dog Attack: UK Woman Takes 8 Pet Dogs for Walking, One of Them Attacks and Kills Her.

The next day, a farmer identified as David Towler found McKellar's body in a field. Soon emergency services were called in who declared her dead. During an inquest, Kathy's son Andy said that his mother was an independent woman who loved tennis, walking and baking.

As per the post mortem CT scan, McKellar died due to sustained chest injuries including fractured vertebrae and ribs. Farmer Towler informed the court that he found Kathy's body while he was checking upon his animals on the farm. During the case, the court was informed that a a woman walker had suffered an injury in 2018 when she disturbed a few cows who were sleeping in Towler's fields. UK Shocker: Man Collapses at PureGym in London, Dies 46 Minutes Later After Efforts To Revive Him Fail.

Meanwhile, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has asked Towler to put up a warning sign at his farm. The investigation found that Towler had followed all guidelines issued to farmers in regards to keeping people safe from cattle.

