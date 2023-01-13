Mumbai, January 13: In a shocking incident that took place in United Kingdom, a man died after he collapsed at PureGym in London. After the incident came to light, paramedics were called in to revive the person, however, the man breathed his last.

The unfortunate incident took place Ilford in East London. The man passed away 46 minutes after the collapse. According to a report in the Daily Mail, all possible efforts were made by the public and paramedic experts to revive the man. US: Trial for Woman, Who Allegedly Murdered Lover During Sex, Kept Severed Head and Penis in Bucket, Set to Begin From March 6.

The Metropolitan Police said that the man's death is being treated as 'unexpected'. Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 8.40 am on Thursday, January 12, to reports of a man collapsed at a gymnasium at High Road, Ilford," an official spokesperson of Met told MyLondon.

The paramedics officials administered CPR, however, the man died on the scene at around 9.26 am. Speaking about the incident, a PureGym spokesperson said, "We can confirm that very sadly a member died at our PureGym Ilford club yesterday morning." Gruesome! Texas Woman Fakes Pregnancy Using Silicone Tummy, Stabs Pregnant Mother Over 100 Times To Steal Her Unborn Child; Awarded Death Sentence.

As per report, after the man collaped, the PureGym team assisted the said member and even helped the Police and London Ambulance Service but all their efforts were in vain as the man breathed his last.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2023 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).