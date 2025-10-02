Several people were injured in a stabbing and ramming attack outside a synagogue in Manchester in the UK on Thursday, October 2, the police said. According to the local media, the victims are being treated for wounds as a result of both the stabbing and the vehicle ramming. Greater Manchester Police say one man was shot on the scene at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, and that he is believed to have been the attacker. "GMP declared PLATO and a major incident at 9.37am. Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender," Greater Manchester Police said on X. Marseille Stabbing: Man Shouting 'Allah Akbar' Stabs Multiple People in France, Gets Killed by Police; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Several Injured in Manchester Stabbing Attack, Assailant Shot by Police

GMP declared PLATO and a major incident at 9.37am. Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender. — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 2, 2025

