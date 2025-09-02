A shocking incident of stabbing has come to light from France, where a man went on a stabbing spree in Marseille. According to news agency Dislose TV, a 35-year-old Tunisian man was shot dead by police after he stabbed multiple people while shouting "Allah Akbar" in Marseille. Authorities said that the stabbing attack occurred around 1245 GMT in Marseille's first arrondissement. Cops responded promptly and ensured the safety of the public. A video of the incident showing the knife-wielding man being shot dead by police has also surfaced online. France Shocker: Daycare Worker Forces Crying Baby to Drink Drain Cleaner, Jailed for 25 Years.

Man Goes on Stabbing Spree in Marseille, Gets Killed by Police (Trigger Warning)

NOW - Tunisian (35) shot dead by police after stabbing multiple people while shouting "Allah Akbar" in Marseille, France.pic.twitter.com/ETYdHrxRj9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 2, 2025

