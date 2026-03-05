Lasalle, Ontario, March 5: The Indo-Canadian community is in shock following the death of Nancy Grewal, a 45-year-old YouTuber, singer and social media influencer, who was fatally stabbed in LaSalle, a town near Windsor, Ontario in Canada. According to reports, Nancy Grewal was a vocal critic of the pro-Khalistan groups and had recently spoken out regarding the diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. A heartbreaking post appeared on Nancy Grewal's official Instagram account on March 4, confirming her death. Her sister posted a condolence message, saying, "With a very heavy heart I share that my beloved sister Nancy Grewal has passed away on 3 March 2026. I lost my sister, my strength, my forever friend. Rest in peace, my sister. You will always live in our hearts. 🤍🕊️." Chinnu Pappu Dies: Social Media Influencer Found Dead at Residence, Know Who She Was.

Nancy Grewal's Sister Confirms Her Death - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alishaa M.S Grewal 8 ♾️⭐️ RENNY (@realalishagrewal8)

What Happened to Nancy Grewal?

Emergency services were dispatched to the 2400 block of Todd Lane shortly before 9:30 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, following reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, LaSalle Police found Nancy Grewal suffering from severe injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services but tragically succumbed to her wounds. The LaSalle Police Service cordoned off multiple areas, including two residences and a nearby wood lot, as they searched for evidence. While the investigation is ongoing, authorities have released a statement to calm local residents: "To ease public concern, we are sharing that investigators are viewing this as an isolated incident."

As of Thursday morning, police have not officially confirmed if a suspect is in custody, though they are actively seeking surveillance footage from neighbours in the Todd Lane area.

Who Was Nancy Grewal?

Nancy Grewal was a well-known figure among the Punjabi diaspora in Canada, particularly through her YouTube channel, Nancy Grewal Canada. She was recognised for her outspoken and often controversial views on Indian regional politics in Punjab. She reportedly frequently commented on developments in Punjab, often criticising figures like jailed MP Amritpal Singh and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Nancy Grewal was also anti-Khalistan Movement and opposed pro-Khalistan groups. She had recently spoken about the diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. Nancy also advocated for justice following the death of fellow influencer Kanchan Kumari in 2025. Influencer Kanchan Kumari Aka ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’ Raped Before Murder? Forensic Probe On As Fugitive Nihang Amritpal Singh Mehron Threatens More Creators Over Obscene Content.

LaSalle Police are urging anyone with information to contact Det. Sgt. Jamie Nestor at 519-969-5210 or submit anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers about the murder of Nancy Grewal.

