Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: A resurgent Manchester United travel to St. James' Park on 5 March 2026, to face a Newcastle United side desperate to arrest a worrying slump in form. Under the guidance of Michael Carrick, the Red Devils have climbed to third in the Premier League 2025-26 table and arrive on Tyneside seeking to extend their 11-match unbeaten league run. Conversely, Eddie Howe's Magpies have struggled with consistency and injuries, having lost four of their last five top-flight outings.

How to Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Newcastle United vs Manchester United match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app.

Match Fact

Category Details Competition Premier League 2025–26 Date Wednesday, 4 March 2026 Venue St. James' Park, Newcastle Kick-off 20:15 GMT / 01:45 IST (5 March) Man Utd League Position 3rd (51 Points) Newcastle League Position 13th (36 Points) Last Meeting Man Utd 1–0 Newcastle (Dec 2025) Key Player to Watch Benjamin Sesko (Man Utd)

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Selection headaches persist for both managers ahead of kick-off. Manchester United are sweating on the fitness of defensive duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, both of whom were withdrawn during the Palace match due to illness. While Carrick expressed hope for their recovery, the quick turnaround remains a challenge. Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez also remain doubtful after missing recent training sessions.

Newcastle face even steeper hurdles. Midfield talisman Bruno Guimarães is unavailable due to suspension, leaving a significant void in the centre of the pitch. Additionally, Fabian Schär and Tino Livramento remain sidelined, though there is optimism that Jacob Ramsey could return to the matchday squad after recovering from a bout of sickness.

