Bangkok, June 9: At least 100,000 people in eastern Myanmar are on the run because of violent "attacks" by the army, the United Nations estimates.

Kayah state, on the border with Thailand, is particularly badly affected, according to a statement by the UN mission in Myanmar, dpa reported. World News | Japan's Lower House Adopts Resolution Condemning Military Coup in Myanmar

The people fled after "indiscriminate attacks by security forces against civilian areas," read the statement, which was dated from Tuesday.

"This crisis could push people across international borders seeking safety, as already seen in other parts of the country," it said.

The effort to deliver aid to these people had been hampered by "ongoing insecurity, travel restrictions imposed by security forces, and poor road conditions."

Since the military coup in early February, Myanmar has been mired in chaos and violence.

The generals ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been under house arrest ever since.

According to estimates by the prisoners' aid organisation AAPP, more than 850 people have been killed in ongoing protests against the junta.

