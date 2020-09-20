Washington, September 20: The United States on Saturday decided to delay the ban on Chinese video-sharing app TikTok by one week. The ban on TikTok will now come into force from September 27. The announcement regarding this was made by the US Commerce Department. The ban on TikTok was to be imposed from Sunday, September 20, in the United States.

The TikTok ban has been reportedly delayed at the direction of US President Donald Trump in the wake recent developments. According to reports, with the delay in the ban, TikTok owner ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart now get time to finalise the deal. TikTok Files Lawsuit Against Donald Trump Administration Against US Ban on Chinese Video-Sharing App.

Notably, Trump said on Saturday that he had approved the purchase of TikTok, a video-sharing app owned by Chinese company ByteDance, to US software company Oracle, with the possible participation of Walmart. Trump said that Walmart could also take part in the deal that would see the creation of a new company, based in Texas. The ne company will assume TikTok's US operations.

Earlier on Friday, the US Commerce Department on Friday had said that as of September 20, any moves to distribute or maintain TikTok on app stores such as Apple App Store and Google Play Store will be prohibited, and a more extensive ban against the app would be applied from November 12. The Trump administration time and again expressed its concerns about the TikTok app collecting data on its US users. The US government said that the data could be shared with the Chinese government. However, TikTok denied these allegations.

