Washington, January 7: A woman was killed in firing that took place when supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building on Wednesday. The deceased woman has been identified as Ashli Babbitt. Local media reports said Ashli Babbitt was a "strong supporter" of Donald Trump and had served in the United States Air Force. A day before she was shot dead, Babbitt tweeted that a "nothing will stop us". US Capitol Violence: 4 Dead as Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Building to Disrupt Electoral Count; Here's Everything That Happened So Far.

"Nothing will stop us....they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours....dark to light!" Babbitt wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. According to a report by San Diego TV station KUSI, she served four tours with the US Air Force. "She was a strong supporter of President Trump," the report added. She was killed when chaos erupted inside US Capitol when pro-Trump supporters broke into the building. US Capitol Violence: Stephanie Grisham, Sarah Matthews Resign From Donald Trump Administration, Several Top Aides Considering the Same.

TV channel Fox 5 reported that Babbitt owned a business in San Diego with her husband, who did not come with her to Washington. "I really don't know why she decided to do this," her mother-in-law reportedly told the station. Pro-Trump supporters broke into US Capitol when the lawmakers were participating in the proceedings to count the electoral college votes.

After the violence inside the US Capitol, Donald Trump posted a video on his Twitter handle, urging his supporters to "go home". "You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt," Trump said.

