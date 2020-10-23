Washington, October 23: Over 20 percent polling in US elections 2020 has already been completed, said a monitoring group on Friday. In other words, one-fifth of the American electorate have already registered their mandate, even as the campaigns of President Donald Trump and Democratic Party rival Joe Biden enter into their final legs. US Elections 2020 FAQs: Who is Winning The Election? State-Wise Prediction Map and 'Jo Jorgensen' Among Top Queries on Google.

According to the US Elections Project, run by the University of Florida, 35 million Americans have already voted through mail-in or absentee ballots, whereas, another 15 million have registered their mandate through "early voting".

In several provinces across the United States, the polling booths were opened up since September-end to allow voters to drop their ballots early, rather than queuing up on November 3. The move, though decried by President Trump, was supported by Governors of several provinces citing the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

'More Than 50 Million Votes Already Recorded'

#BREAKING More than 50 million have voted early in US election: monitor pic.twitter.com/yujiD7ikyv — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 23, 2020

The total adult population in America is reported to be 257 million, out of whom 240 million are stated to be eligible to vote. The tally of US Elections Project has confirmed that 50 million votes have already been registered. This comes amidst a major lead of at least 9 points enjoyed by Biden over Trump, as per the aggregate of most major pre-poll surveys.

The results of the US elections 2020, as per the usual precedent, is declared on the same night of voting. This year, however, the outcome will be delayed due to the high number of mail-in ballot votes. The votes registered through early voting process would lead to a delay in the final count.

