Delhi, October 27: A shocking case has come to light where a man killed at least 70 women, most of them sex workers. A woman in Iowa, USA, has claimed that her father killed about 70 women over the course of 30 years. If it is proved after the investigation, then Donald Dean Studey will be the biggest murderer in American history.

Newsweek reported that the woman not only made this claim but also said that she herself got the bodies disposed of. The woman said that she and her siblings had helped in burying those bodies. "I know where the bodies are buried," the woman named Lucy Studey told Newsweek. Following the woman's claims, cadaver dogs have identified suspicious human remains from those places. Cadaver dogs are those dogs that are trained to recognize human remains by smell. US: Murdered Indian-Origin Sikh Family Was on Call During Abduction in US, Claims Deceased’s Cousin

The woman alleged that her father Donald Dean Studey used to ask her and her siblings to throw the bodies in a well or a nearby hill. He said they used wheelbarrow or toboggan to carry the dead bodies.The woman said as they dumped the bodies into the well, they would pile dirt and lye on top. Donald Dean Studey died in 2013 at the age of 75. US: North Carolina Man Dies in Crash After GPS Directs Him to Bridge That Was Washed Away in 2013

Lucy said many of the victims were buried in a nearly 100-foot well. Her father used to bury the dead bodies wearing only clothes and ornaments. The woman said that her father used to keep the gold teeth with him as a trophy after killing the women. Further investigations are on to find out the veracity of Lucy's claims. However, two cadaver dogs taken to the site have identified human remains. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Astrop told that early investigation suggest possible human remains may be found near the well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2022 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).