A North Carolina father man died just after his daughter's ninth birthday party, when his GPS guided him to a bridge that was washed away in 2013. The man had two children.

The man’s mother-in-law Linda McPhoee Koeing shared on Facebook on 3 October that Phil Paxson was heading home after his daughter's celebration in Hickory, North Carolina, on a "dark and rainy night" on September 30 when the unfortunate incident happened, reported Daily Mail.

His wife, Alicia Paxson, recalled in an FB message of her own that the two drove in separate cars to the event. She wrote that when it was time to go, the couple packed up all the decorations after which the man packed up the van and loaded the girls into the van. Phil took a left, and his wife took a right, and that turned out be his mistake as now he's gone, his wife recalled.

Phil was following his GPS which led him down a concrete road to a bridge that dropped off into a river,' his mother-in-law Koenig continued on Facebook. She continued that the bridge was damaged 9 years ago and never repaired.

The bridge also didn't have any "barriers or warning signs for commuters resulting in the unfortunate incident.

Koeing concluded that Phil will be greatly missed by his family and friends. It was a totally preventable accident and they are grieving his death.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol team arrived at the scene on October 1 when they discovered Phil’s 2020 Jeep Gladiator overturned and submerged in water. They recovered his body shortly after.

N.C. State Highway Patrol in their defence claimed that there once used to be barriers to prevent drivers from danger but they have been moved since. They also said that the bridge was not controlled by local or state officials.

