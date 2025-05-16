New York, May 16: The New York State Senate adopted a resolution commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, introduced by Senator Jeremy Cooney celebrating India’s democratic values and its shared commitment to liberty, justice, and equality with the United States. The resolution was adopted on Thursday, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution.

The Indian origin New York State Senator took to his social media and expressed pride in celebrating the Indian heritage. “Today, I had the privilege of introducing a Senate resolution to recognise the 75th Anniversary of the Indian Constitution. As an orphan from Kolkata, India, I'm incredibly proud to celebrate our Indian heritage and this important landmark with my colleagues and all New Yorkers,” Senator Cooney posted on X. New York State Senate Adopts Resolution Commemorating 75th Anniversary of Indian Constitution.

The Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan, joined the ceremony along with members of the Indian-American community, marking a celebration of shared democratic ideals and cultural ties. “I am introducing this resolution in honour of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, a time to celebrate Indian independence and the many brave Indians who risked their lives for the betterment of their fellow countrymen,’ Cooney said during his address. “This is a day to be celebrated not just in India but worldwide. Across the globe, Indians are making lasting impacts in their communities. This is an opportunity to join together to celebrate and reflect on our shared history, culture and heritage,” he added.

Today I had the privilege of introducing a Senate resolution to recognize the 75th Anniversary of the Indian Constitution. As an orphan from Kolkata, India, I'm incredibly proud to celebrate our Indian heritage, and this important landmark with my colleagues and all New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/39sA8ixymz — Senator Jeremy Cooney (@SenatorCooney) May 14, 2025

The Senator highlighted that for nearly 200 years, India was controlled by the British Empire, and due to the perseverance of Indian people and the leadership of figures like Gandhi, a decade-long struggle for independence finally culminated in Indian independence and the adoption of the constitution on November 26, 1949. “This story of resiliency and the fight for self-determination is one of the bonds that ties our two great nations together. It was that desire for civil and political rights that fueled independence movements both in the US and in India, making our countries kindred spirits in the fight for independence and sovereignty,” he said. New York Plane Crash: Mitsubishi MU-2B With 2 People on Board Crashes in Muddy Field Near Copake in US.

Asserting his strong connection with India, Cooney stated that this anniversary also holds special importance for him personally. “As many of my colleagues know in the Senate, I was adopted from an orphanage in Calcutta and throughout my life, I have worked very hard to maintain a strong connection with India and Indians in my community. That connection continues today as we honour the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution,” he stated

