Los Angeles, April 30: One person was killed after a small plane crashed in a mountainous area here in Los Angeles, authorities said. The incident was reported about 8:09 p.m. local time (0309 GMT on Sunday), according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), Xinhua news agency reported.

Air Traffic Control asked the LAFD to check a large swath of mountainous territory in the area after they reportedly lost radar contact with the small single-engine airplane believed to be travelling between two Los Angeles-area airports -- Santa Monica Airport and Van Nuys Airport. US Plane Crash: Small Plane Crashes Into Los Angeles Hillside After Disappearing From Radar, One Killed.

The fire department said hours later in an update that the plane was found upon a steep hillside that includes a large water tank. US Plane Collision: Army Grounds Aviators for Training After Fatal Alaska Crash.

"LAFD responders have discovered one person deceased at the scene. Though no other persons were believed aboard, a search of the immediate area will be conducted to confirm no other victims," the department added. The cause of the crash remains unclear so far.

