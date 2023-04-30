Officials in the United States are said to have found the wreckage of a missing plane on the Los Angeles hillside. Reportedly, one person is said to be dead in the incident. The small plane disappeared from the radar while flying over the Santa Monica Mountains in Los Angeles amid thick fog on Saturday. Reports suggest that it was only the pilot who was on board and was killed in the incident. The incident took place on Saturday at around 8 pm when the Air Traffic Control lost radar contact with a small plane which was flying east of the San Diego Freeway. US Plane Collision: Army Grounds Aviators for Training After Fatal Alaska Crash.

Wreckage of Missing Plane Found on Los Angeles Hillside

