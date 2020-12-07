Washington, December 7: US President Donald Trump has announced that his attorney and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a tweet on Sunday night, Trump said: "@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus."

"Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on." Also taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Giuliani, 76, said that he was "getting great care and feeling good". "Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything," he added. Donald Trump Calls Coronavirus 'Very Bad Gift' From China After US COVID-19 Deaths Top 100,000.

US President Donald Trump's Tweet

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Following his diagnosis, Giuliani was taken to the Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C., the BBC quoted US media reports as saying. The former Mayor's son, Andrew Giuliani, who works at the White House and had tested positive for the virus last month, tweeted that his father was "resting, getting great care and feeling well".

New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's Tweet

Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 7, 2020

Giuliani, who has been leading the Trump campaign's legal challenges to the 2020 election results, is the latest person in the President's inner circle to be infected. Last month, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had also tested positive for the disease.

The President and First Lady Melania Trump were infected early October, along with senior aides Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller; White House Press Secretary Kayley McEnany; RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel; Republican Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tilis; former adviser Kellyanne Conway; and Trump campaign director Bill Stepien.

