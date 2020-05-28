Donald Trump Calls Coronavirus 'Very Bad Gift' From China After US COVID-19 Deaths Top 100,000

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington/Beijing, May 28: US President Donald Trump, in a tweet on Thursday, called coronavirus (COVID-19) a "very bad gift" from China. Donald Trump's tweet came as the United States hit a grim milestone of over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths. "All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad “gift” from China, marches on. Not good! (sic)," Trump tweeted. In a separate tweet, the US President condoled deaths due to coronavirus in the country. Trump Confirms Pulling Out US Pension Fund from China Investments.

"We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you! (sic)" President Trump posted on Twitter. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths across the world. Coronavirus Outbreak: China Confirms Unauthorised Labs Were Asked to Destroy Early Samples Taken From COVID-19 Patients.

Donald Trump Describes Coronavirus as Very Bad Gift From China:

All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad “gift” from China, marches on. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

As of Thursday morning, the number of coronavirus deaths in the country stood at 100,418, while the overall cases surged to 1,699,126. New York, the epicentre of the pandemic in the US, reported 364,965 cases and 29,370 deaths. New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Illinois each reported over 5,000 deaths. The US has repeatedly accused China of destroying early samples of coronavirus and withholding information about the outbreak.

Recently, President Trump said that he "could cut off the whole relationship" with China. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late on Thursday tweeted that China, "the country where the virus originated and the pandemic was allowed to spread," has refused to share information to help the world combat the COVID-19 pandemic.