Washington, November 5: As Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is edging closer to electoral votes needed to win the election, incumbent US President Donald Trump reiterated "fraud" allegations in his tweets on Thursday. In one of his tweet, Donald Trump alleged "voter fraud" and "state election fraud", demanding counting to be stopped. Twitter then flagged two of his tweets as "disputed". US Presidential Election Results 2020: Stop The Count, Tweets Donald Trump as Joe Biden Inches Closer in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

"All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof - just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First! (sic)" Trump tweeted. In another tweet, he wrote: "STOP THE FRAUD! (sic)" Twitter immediately flagged this tweet, saying "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process".

Donald Trump Repeats 'Election Fraud' Charge:

All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof - just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

STOP THE FRAUD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Twitter cited its civic integrity policy to justify action against Trump's tweets. Yesterday, the micro-blogging site had also flagged two tweets by the US President. In those tweets, Trump had claimed that his lead was "disappearing" when mail-in ballots were counted, and alleged election theft.

As of Thursday morning, Biden had 253 electoral college votes, 17 short of the 270 needed to become President, and Trump had only 214, according to The New York Times. The only way Trump can get re-elected is by capturing 54 of the remaining 71 votes.

