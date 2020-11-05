Washington, November 5: Incumbent US President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded counting of votes for presidential election results be stopped. "STOP The COUNT," Donald Trump tweeted as counting in many states, including Michigan, showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ahead. Joe Biden was also reaching close to Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania. Trump has been alleging "fraud" in mail-in votes and filed a petition in the Court of Claims in Michigan seeking directions to stop counting. US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden Breaks Barack Obama's Popular Vote Count Record of 2008, Becomes 'Most Voted Presidential Candidate'.

Joe Biden is edging closer to electoral votes needed to win. As of Thursday morning, Biden had 253 electoral college votes, 17 short of the 270 needed to become President, and Trump had only 214, according to The New York Times. The only way Trump can get re-elected is by capturing 54 of the remaining 71 votes. Trump had polled 67.5 million votes. US Election Results 2020: 'Stop Count', 'Move Court', 'Declare Victory'; Bernie Sanders Predicted All Post-Poll Maneuvers of Donald Trump in This Old Video.

Stop The Count, Tweets Donald Trump:

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Biden also created a record for the highest number of popular votes polled by a presidential candidate with 72 million ballots, and still counting. Here it may be noted that the winner is determined not by the popular votes but by the number of votes in the electoral college where the votes are distributed according to the size of the states.

Trump, who was ahead in several key states Wednesday morning found his lead vanished by the evening. He then took to Twitter to cast doubts on the electoral system's integrity. "Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run and controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. Very strange, and the 'pollsters' got it completely and historically wrong," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the President further questioned the validity of the postal ballots, saying: "They are finding Biden votes all over the place in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our country."

