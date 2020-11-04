New York, November 4: Micro-blogging site Twitter on Wednesday flagged another tweet by incumbent US President Donald Trump wherein he had cast doubt on mail-in votes. In the tweet, which was flagged by Twitter, Donald Trump alleged that his lead in many states, including Democrat states, was "disappearing" when mail-in ballots were counted. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Donald Trump Casts Doubt on Mail-In Votes, Alleges His Lead in Democrat States 'Disappeared'.

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! (sic)," the message from Trump read. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Four Swing States Key to Determine Winner; How Numbers Are Stacked Up.

Donald Trump Casts Doubts on Mail-In Votes:

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Twitter immediately flagged this tweet, saying "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process". Twitter cited its civic integrity policy to justify action against Trump's tweet. It had the same label to the President's posts earlier today that alleged election theft, while the vote counting was underway.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election," Trump had tweeted. Twitter had flagged the tweet, saying "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process". A look at the numbers at around noon on November 4: Biden 238, Trump 213 in the quest for 270 electoral votes. This is based on the races called by The Associated Press.

