New York, November 7: Incumbent US President Donald Trump on Friday said his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden should not "wrongfully claim" victory in the presidential election even as the latter has got more electoral votes and is edging closer to the numbers needed to become President. In another tweet, Donald Trump again alleged that his lead "disappeared", adding that they would return following legal proceedings by the Republican party. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Georgia Votes to be 'Recounted', Confirms Official as Slim Margin Separates Joe Biden, Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!" Trump tweeted late on Friday. "I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!" he said in another tweet. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Joe Biden Takes Lead in Pennsylvania, Set to Close White House Race.

Joe Biden Should Not Claim Victory, My Lead Will Return After Legal Proceedings, Tweets Donald Trump:

Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

As of Friday evening, Biden had 253 electoral college votes, 17 short of the 270 needed to become President, and Trump had only 214, according to The New York Times. The only way Trump can get re-elected is by capturing 54 of the remaining 71 votes. Trump's campaign recieved a small legal victory in Pennsylvania where a state court ordered election officials to stop counting some votes. A victory in Pennsylvania could give the presidency to Biden.

In Georgia where a wafer-thin margin has separated Trump and Biden, decided to conduct a recount once the official counting is completed. The announcement was made by Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. With many ballots still left to count, Biden was leading President Trump on Friday by more than 4.1 million votes. Trump has been alleging "fraud" especially in main-in ballots.

