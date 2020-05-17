US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Welcomes Afghan Power-Sharing Deal Signed by President Ashraf Ghani and Rival Abdullah Abdullah, Urges Political Settlement

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, May 17: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed a power-sharing deal signed Sunday by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, pressing for a political settlement to end surging militant violence.

"Secretary Pompeo congratulated the two leaders for reaching an agreement on inclusive governance for Afghanistan," Pompeo's spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, adding that he "regretted the time lost" during a bitter months-long feud that plunged the country into political crisis. Ashraf Ghani Sworn In as Afghanistan President for Second Term, Multiple Explosions Heard During Oath-Taking Ceremony in Kabul; Watch Video.

"He reiterated that the priority for the United States remains a political settlement to end the conflict and welcomed the commitment by the two leaders to act immediately in support of prompt entry into intra-Afghan negotiations."